Glucosamine supplements have a wide range of applications. They are used to treat osteoarthritis, weight loss, glaucoma, and weight loss arising from drugs, interstitial cystitis, multiple sclerosis, and HIV aids. The objective of this study is to evaluate the association between habitual glucosamine use and the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD)

This is a prospective cohort study that included a total of 466,039 participants without CVD at baseline who completed a supplement use questionnaire that included glucosamine. The primary outcome of the study was the incidence of CVD events, including coronary heart disease, stroke, or CVD death.

At a median follow-up of seven years, a total of 10,204 events were reported, comprising 3,060 CVD deaths, 5,745 coronary heart disease events, and 3263 stroke events. After adjustments, researchers found that the use of glucosamine was associated with a significantly lower risk of cardiovascular events (hazard ratio 0.85), including CVD death (HR 0.78), coronary heart disease (HR 0.78), and stroke (0.91).

The research concluded that the habitual use of glucosamine was not associated with a higher risk of CVD events, and it might also lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases, like CVD death, coronary heart disease, and stroke.

Ref: https://www.bmj.com/content/365/bmj.l1628