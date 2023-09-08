Haloperidol’s Efficacy in Treating Delirium among Critically Ill Patients

The following is a summary of “Haloperidol for the treatment of delirium in critically ill patients: an updated systematic review with meta-analysis and trial sequential analysis,” published in the August 2023 issue of Critical Care by Andersen-Ranberg et al.

Despite its frequent use in critically ill patients with delirium, the evidence for the effects of haloperidol has remained limited and inconclusive. Researchers conducted a systematic review to update the effects of haloperidol on mortality and serious adverse events in critically ill patients with delirium by including recent trials.

They conducted an updated systematic review, including meta-analysis and trial sequential analysis of randomized clinical trials that studied haloperidol versus placebo or any comparator in critically ill patients with delirium. Cochrane handbook, PRISMA guidelines, and grading of recommendations assessment, development, and evaluation statements are followed. The key assessed outcomes were total mortality and the proportion of patients with serious adverse events or reactions (SAEs/SARs)—secondary outcomes comprised delirium/coma-free days, delirium severity, cognition, and quality of life.

The results showed 11 RCTs involving 15 comparisons (n = 2200), of which five were placebo-controlled. For haloperidol vs. placebo, the mortality relative risk was 0.89; 96.7% CI 0.77 to 1.03; I2 = 0% (moderate-certainty evidence), and for patients with SAEs/SARs, the relative risk was 0.94; 96.7% CI 0.81 to 1.10; I2= 18% (low-certainty evidence). No distinction was observed in days alive without delirium or coma (moderate-certainty evidence). Data for other secondary outcomes and comparisons beyond placebo were limited.

They concluded haloperidol may reduce mortality and have little to no effect on SAEs/SARs in critically ill patients with delirium. More trials are needed to confirm these findings.

Source: ccforum.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13054-023-04621-4