Harmful Association Identified Between Traffic Pollution, Amyloid Plaques

THURSDAY, Feb. 22, 2024 (HealthDay News) — Traffic-related fine particulate matter (PM 2.5 ) affects the Consortium to Establish a Registry for Alzheimer’s Disease (CERAD) score, according to a study published online Feb. 21 in Neurology.

Grace M. Christensen, Ph.D., from the Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, and colleagues conducted a cross-sectional study using 224 brain tissue donors who died before 2020. Alzheimer disease (AD) pathology was assessed among donors using the Braak stage, CERAD score, and combined AD neuropathologic change (ABC) score. The association between traffic-related PM 2.5 (based on measurements of one-, three-, and five-year average PM 2.5 concentrations before death matched to home addresses) and AD hallmark pathology was examined.

Of the participants, 57 percent had at least one APOE ε4 copy. The researchers observed a significant association for traffic-related PM 2.5 with the CERAD score for the one- and three-year exposure windows (odds ratios, 1.92 and 1.87, respectively). Nonsignificant associations were seen for PM 2.5 with Braak stage and ABC score. Those without APOE ε4 markers had the strongest associations between PM 2.5 and neuropathology markers (e.g., odds ratio, 2.31 for the CERAD score and one-year exposure window); however, the interaction between PM 2.5 and APOE genotype was not significant.

“Our study found traffic-related PM 2.5 exposure was associated with the CERAD score at autopsy, contributing to a growing body of evidence that PM 2.5 affects β-amyloid deposition in the brain,” the authors write. “More research is needed to establish causality for the association between PM 2.5 and AD, including epidemiologic and mechanistic studies.”

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

