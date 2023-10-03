HbA1c Variability Linked to Poor Prognosis in Peritoneal Dialysis Patients with T2D Mellitus

The following is a summary of “Visit-to-visit HbA1c variability is associated with poor prognosis in peritoneal dialysis patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus,” published in the September 2023 issue of Nephrology by Zhang et al.
Patients with diabetes who undergo peritoneal dialysis have a poor prognosis. HbAsubscript –1c is a part of blood sugar control, and variability in HbA1c may be associated with worse outcomes in these patients.
Researchers started a retrospective study to assess the impact of visit-to-visit HbA1c variability on prognosis in peritoneal dialysis patients with diabetes.
They categorized all participants into 3 groups based on the HbA1c variability score (HVS), representing the frequency of a 0.5% (5.5 mmol/mol) alteration in visit-to-visit HbA1c values. The Cox hazard model analyzed HVS’s hazard ratio for all-cause mortality. Fine-Gray model examined major adverse cardiovascular events. Subgroup and sensitivity analyses were done to validate the results.
The results showed 820 patients with type 2 diabetes, out of 2,855 participants, were enrolled. Their mean age was 56.9 ± 14.6 years, and the median follow-up time was 44 months [IQR: 27–70]. Among them, 496 (60.2%) individuals experienced death. After adapting for potential confounding factors, the hazard ratio for all-cause mortality in the highest category (HVS ≥ 2/3) compared to the lowest (HVS < 1/3) was 4.59 (95% CI: 3.74–5.64), and the sub-distribution hazard ratio for major adverse cardiovascular events was 1.91 (95% CI: 1.46–2.51). Subgroup and sensitivity analyses confirmed the reliability of the results, even after adjusting for HbAsubscript –1c and other variables.
They concluded that HVS can help predict which peritoneal dialysis patients with T2DM at risk of poor outcomes.
Source: bmcnephrol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12882-023-03348-2
