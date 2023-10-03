HbA1c Variability Linked to Poor Prognosis in Peritoneal Dialysis Patients with T2D Mellitus

The following is a summary of “Visit-to-visit HbA1c variability is associated with poor prognosis in peritoneal dialysis patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus,” published in the September 2023 issue of Nephrology by Zhang et al.

Patients with diabetes who undergo peritoneal dialysis have a poor prognosis. HbAsubscript – 1c is a part of blood sugar control, and variability in HbA1c may be associated with worse outcomes in these patients.

Researchers started a retrospective study to assess the impact of visit-to-visit HbA1c variability on prognosis in peritoneal dialysis patients with diabetes.

They categorized all participants into 3 groups based on the HbA1c variability score (HVS), representing the frequency of a 0.5% (5.5 mmol/mol) alteration in visit-to-visit HbA1c values. The Cox hazard model analyzed HVS’s hazard ratio for all-cause mortality. Fine-Gray model examined major adverse cardiovascular events. Subgroup and sensitivity analyses were done to validate the results.

The results showed 820 patients with type 2 diabetes, out of 2,855 participants, were enrolled. Their mean age was 56.9 ± 14.6 years, and the median follow-up time was 44 months [IQR: 27–70]. Among them, 496 (60.2%) individuals experienced death. After adapting for potential confounding factors, the hazard ratio for all-cause mortality in the highest category (HVS ≥ 2/3) compared to the lowest (HVS < 1/3) was 4.59 (95% CI: 3.74–5.64), and the sub-distribution hazard ratio for major adverse cardiovascular events was 1.91 (95% CI: 1.46–2.51). Subgroup and sensitivity analyses confirmed the reliability of the results, even after adjusting for HbAsubscript – 1c and other variables.

They concluded that HVS can help predict which peritoneal dialysis patients with T2DM at risk of poor outcomes.

Source: bmcnephrol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12882-023-03348-2