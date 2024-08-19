HDAC6 inhibition disrupts HDAC6-P300 interaction reshaping the cancer chromatin landscape.

Histone deacetylases (HDACs) are crucial regulators of gene expression, DNA synthesis, and cellular processes, making them essential targets in cancer research. HDAC6, specifically, influences protein stability and chromatin dynamics. Despite HDAC6’s potential therapeutic value, its exact role in gene regulation and chromatin remodeling needs further clarification. This study examines how HDAC6 inactivation influences lysine acetyltransferase P300 stabilization and subsequent effects on chromatin structure and function in cancer cells.

We employed the HDAC6 inhibitor ITF3756, siRNA, or CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing to inactivate HDAC6 in different epigenomic backgrounds. Constantly, this inactivation led to significant changes in chromatin accessibility, particularly increased acetylation of histone H3 lysines 9, 14, and 27 (ATAC-seq and H3K27Ac ChIP-seq analysis). Transcriptomics, proteomics, and gene ontology analysis revealed gene changes in cell proliferation, adhesion, migration, and apoptosis. Significantly, HDAC6 inactivation altered P300 ubiquitination, stabilizing P300 and leading to downregulating genes critical for cancer cell survival.

Our study highlights the substantial impact of HDAC6 inactivation on the chromatin landscape of cancer cells and suggests a role for P300 in contributing to the anticancer effects. The stabilization of P300 with HDAC6 inhibition proposes a potential shift in therapeutic focus from HDAC6 itself to its interaction with P300. This finding opens new avenues for developing targeted cancer therapies, improving our understanding of epigenetic mechanisms in cancer cells.

