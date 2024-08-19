SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


HDAC6 inhibition disrupts HDAC6-P300 interaction reshaping the cancer chromatin landscape.

Aug 19, 2024

Experts: Michela Gottardi Zamperla,Barbara Illi,Veronica Barbi,Chiara Cencioni,Daniele Santoni,Stella Gagliardi,Maria Garofalo,Gabriele Antonio Zingale,Irene Pandino,Diego Sbardella,Lina Cipolla,Simone Sabbioneda,Antonella Farsetti,Chiara Ripamonti,Gianluca Fossati,Christian Steinkühler,Carlo Gaetano,Sandra Atlante

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Michela Gottardi Zamperla

    Laboratory of Epigenetics, Istituti Clinici Scientifici Maugeri IRCCS, 27100, Pavia, Italy.

    Barbara Illi

    Institute of Molecular Biology and Pathology, National Research Council (CNR), c/o Sapienza University of Rome, 00185, Rome, Italy.

    Veronica Barbi

    Laboratory of Epigenetics, Istituti Clinici Scientifici Maugeri IRCCS, 27100, Pavia, Italy.

    Chiara Cencioni

    Institute for Systems Analysis and Computer Science, National Research Council (CNR)-IASI, 00185, Rome, Italy.

    Daniele Santoni

    Institute for Systems Analysis and Computer Science, National Research Council (CNR)-IASI, 00185, Rome, Italy.

    Stella Gagliardi

    Molecular Biology and Transcriptomics Unit, IRCCS Mondino Foundation, 27100, Pavia, Italy.

    Maria Garofalo

    Molecular Biology and Transcriptomics Unit, IRCCS Mondino Foundation, 27100, Pavia, Italy.

    Gabriele Antonio Zingale

    IRCCS-Fondazione Bietti, Rome, Italy.

    Irene Pandino

    IRCCS-Fondazione Bietti, Rome, Italy.

    Diego Sbardella

    IRCCS-Fondazione Bietti, Rome, Italy.

    Lina Cipolla

    Institute of Molecular Genetics, National Research Council (CNR), 27100, Pavia, Italy.

    Simone Sabbioneda

    Institute of Molecular Genetics, National Research Council (CNR), 27100, Pavia, Italy.

    Antonella Farsetti

    Institute for Systems Analysis and Computer Science, National Research Council (CNR)-IASI, 00185, Rome, Italy.

    Chiara Ripamonti

    New Drug Incubator Department, Italfarmaco Group, 20092, Cinisello Balsamo, Italy.

    Gianluca Fossati

    New Drug Incubator Department, Italfarmaco Group, 20092, Cinisello Balsamo, Italy.

    Christian Steinkühler

    New Drug Incubator Department, Italfarmaco Group, 20092, Cinisello Balsamo, Italy.

    Carlo Gaetano

    Laboratory of Epigenetics, Istituti Clinici Scientifici Maugeri IRCCS, 27100, Pavia, Italy. carlo.gaetano@icsmaugeri.it.

    Sandra Atlante

    Institute for Systems Analysis and Computer Science, National Research Council (CNR)-IASI, 00185, Rome, Italy.

