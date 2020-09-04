Dupilumab is a monoclonal antibody routinely used for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (eczema), a condition that makes your skin itchy and red. However, the treatment with dupilumab is associated with certain complications, primary regional dermatoses. This study aims to investigate the development or exacerbation of head and neck dermatitis in patients treated with dupilumab for atopic dermatitis.

This national retrospective cohort study included a total of 1,000 patients treated with dupilumab for atopic dermatitis, of whom 42 (mean age 38.6 years, 62% men) with head and neck dermatitis were included. The primary outcomes of the study were the development of head and neck dermatitis (occurrence of disease in patients with no head and neck involvement) or exacerbation (more than 50% worsening of eczema signs on the head and neck).

Among 42 patients with head and neck involvement, 18 (43%) had ocular involvement before initiating dupilumab therapy. The development occurred after a mean 65.4 days after starting the dupilumab treatment. A total of 20 patients (48%) had concomitant ocular adverse events under dupilumab therapy.

The research concluded that patients with atopic dermatitis who underwent dupilumab treatment were at substantial risk of the development and exacerbation of head and neck dermatitis.

