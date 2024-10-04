Health Literacy’s Role in Uterine Fibroid Awareness and Treatment Choices

Photo Credit: wildpixel

The following is a summary of “Impact of health literacy on uterine fibroid awareness, diagnosis, and treatment in the United States: a mini literature review,” published in the March 2024 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Evans et al.

Limited health literacy, a social determinant of health, was associated with poor health outcomes, including higher rates of invasive surgical treatment among women with gynecological conditions.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study exploring the impact of health literacy levels on uterine fibroid (UF) awareness, diagnosis, and treatment.

They searched PubMed, CINAHL, and Academic Search Premier for articles (January 1, 2012, and December 31, 2022). The keywords used were UF, fibroids, myomas, leiomyomas, and health literacy.

The results showed that 4 articles with higher rates of hysterectomies were found among participants with low income and education, as well as those with limited health literacy. A hysterectomy involves the removal of the uterus, which eliminates a woman’s ability to have children.

They concluded that while increased efforts were needed to understand the impact of health literacy levels on disparities and inequities in UF diagnosis and treatment, there was still a need for targeted patient education and community-based education that ensures patient understanding of the diagnosis and treatment options for UF.

