Health-Related Quality of Life in Latin American Patients With IPF

Photo Credit: magicmine

The following is a summary of “Quality of life in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in Latin American countries,” published in the January 2025 issue of the BMC Pulmonary Medicine by Aguilar-Duran et al.

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is the most prevalent form of interstitial lung disease (ILD), characterized by progressive dyspnea and a decline in lung function, significantly impairing patients’ health-related quality of life (HRQoL). This study aimed to assess HRQoL among patients with IPF across multiple Latin American countries and to investigate the prevalence of anxiety and depression in this population.

A multicenter, cross-sectional study was conducted across six Latin American countries—Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Chile, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic—enrolling patients diagnosed with IPF according to the 2018 ATS/ERS/JRS/ALAT criteria. Participants completed the Saint George’s Respiratory Questionnaire for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (SGRQ-I) to evaluate HRQoL and the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale (HADS) to assess mental health status. Additionally, demographic data, the Torvan index, and pulmonary function test results were collected.

A total of 75 patients were included in the analysis, with a predominance of males (81%) and a mean age of 74 ± 7 years. The overall SGRQ-I score averaged 49 ± 23, with the highest impairment observed in the activity domain (70 ± 23), reflecting the significant impact of physical limitations on daily life. The mean Torvan index was 17 ± 6. Anxiety and depression were prevalent, affecting 28% and 35% of patients, respectively, highlighting the substantial psychological burden associated with IPF. Notably, patients requiring supplemental oxygen reported significantly poorer HRQoL scores (SGRQ-I total score: 62 ± 22 vs. 45 ± 22, p = 0.003), whereas antifibrotic therapy did not appear to influence HRQoL outcomes. When stratifying patients by altitude above sea level, no significant differences in HRQoL were detected, except for a higher prevalence of anxiety among those living at sea level.

These findings align with HRQoL data reported in European real-world IPF cohorts, reinforcing the global impact of IPF on patients’ well-being. Additionally, the study highlights the high yet frequently underdiagnosed prevalence of anxiety and depression in patients with IPF, underscoring the need for routine psychological assessment and intervention in disease management. Further research is warranted to explore targeted therapeutic strategies aimed at improving both physical and mental health outcomes in this patient population.

Source: bmcpulmmed.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12890-025-03506-2