SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Healthy Aging: Volunteerism as Preventative Health

Nov 06, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Ades P, et al. Predictors of cardiac rehabilitation participation in older coronary patients. Arch Intern Med. 1992;152(5):1033-1035.

Andersen R, et al. Encouraging patients to become physically active. Ann Intern Med. 1997;127(5):395-400. doi:10.7326/0003-4819-127-5-199709010-00010

Balde A, et al. Physician advice to the elderly about physical activity. J Aging Phys Act, 2003;11(1):90-97.

Greenfield E, et al. Formal volunteering as a protective factor for older adults’ psychological well-being. J Gerontol B Psychol Sci Soc Sci. 2004;59(5):S258-S264. doi:10.1093/geronb/59.5.s258.

Harris A, et al. (2005). Volunteering is associated with delayed mortality in older people: Analysis of the longitudinal study of aging. J Health Psychol. 2005;10(6):739-752. doi:10.1177/1359105305057310

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Mark Sullivan, MD

    Photo Credit: Dr. Sullivan

    Internist
    Northern Virginia Family Practice


    Dr. Sullivan is an Internal Medicine physician interested in preventive medicine, comprehensive evaluation and care of acute and chronic illnesses, health education, and clinical ethics.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement