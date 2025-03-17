Hematological Effects of Radioiodine Therapy in Thyroid Cancer

Photo Credit: Dr Microbe

The following is a summary of “Effect of radioactive iodine therapy on hematological parameters in patients with thyroid cancer: systematic review and meta-analysis,” published in the March 2025 issue of Frontiers in Endocrinology by Berta et al.

Radioactive iodine therapy (RIA) is commonly used for thyroid cancer (TC) treatment but has significant effects on blood cells.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to analyze mean differences in hematological parameters following RIA, as reported across various studies.

They performed extensive database and Google searches to identify relevant articles for review. Selection was based on predetermined eligibility criteria. Data extraction was brought out from screened articles, and pooled standardized mean differences (SMDs) were examined by a random effects model. Heterogeneity was assessed through the I2 statistics test. Publication bias was assessed using funnel plots and Egger’s test.

The results showed that 17 studies included 4,112 participants before and 3,766 after RIA therapy. The pooled SMDs for total leukocyte count (TLC; *109 /L) at 1, 3, 6, and 12 months, and the last follow-up were 2.39, 2.46, 5.84, 3.19, and 0.53, respectively, with significant changes at 1, 3, and 6 months. The absolute neutrophil count (ANC; *109 /L) and absolute lymphocyte count (ALC; *109 /L) had pooled SMDs of 6.32 and 7.37 at the last follow-up. Platelet count (PLT; *109 /L) showed significant changes at 1, 3, 6, and 12 months, with pooled SMDs of 7.01, 0.22, 2.63, 6.61, and 8.76. Red blood cells (RBCs; *1012 /L) and hemoglobin (Hgb; g/dL) had significant changes at 3 and 6 months, with pooled SMDs of -1.088 and 2.4, respectively.

Investigators concluded that radioiodine therapy significantly impacts hematological parameters in patients with TC, emphasizing the importance of early screening and intervention to enhance QoL.

Source: frontiersin.org/journals/endocrinology/articles/10.3389/fendo.2025.1562851/full