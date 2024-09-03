Hematology Mentorship Program May Improve Retention

Photo Credit: designer491

A mentorship pilot program in classical hematology can facilitate career development and improve retention in the field, according to a study in Blood Advances. Zoya Qureshy, MD, and colleagues developed a year-long external mentorship program implemented through the American Society of Hematology Medical Educators Institute. The researchers paired 35 hematology/oncology fellows interested in classical hematology with 34 academically productive faculty mentors from different institutions across North America. Pairs met once a month and could participate in a scholarly project. In total, 33 pairs completed the program (94.2%). Of the mentee respondents, 63% worked on a scholarly project with their mentor, and several mentees received publications, grants, and awards. Perception by the mentee that their mentor was a good match was associated with a perceived positive impact on confidence, career development, and professional identity. After the fellowship, 23 mentees (66%) accepted classical hematology faculty positions. All mentors believed the program would improve retention in classical hematology.