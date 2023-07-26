Hemophilia A Gene Therapy Tool for Doctors Empowering Treatment Decisions

The following is a summary of “Development of a Hemophilia A gene therapy shared decision-making tool for Clinicians,” published in the July 2023 issue of Haematology by Limjoco et al.

As gene therapies become part of clinical practice, it is recommended to incorporate shared decision-making (SDM).

Researchers performed a retrospective study to guide the creation of an SDM tool for clinicians in the context of hemophilia A gene therapy. This study conducted semi-structured interviews with clinicians from US Haemophilia Treatment Centers to gather their insights and feedback on their SDM experience and a clinician SDM tool prototype. The interviews were transcribed and analyzed thematically. Ten participants, including eight physicians and two hemophilia nurses, were enrolled.

All participants had experiences ranging from 1 to 27 years, and seven had ongoing gene therapy trials at their institution. Their confidence levels in discussing gene therapy varied, with one participant having no confidence, three having slight confidence, five having moderate confidence, and one having high confidence. All participants were familiar with shared SDM and agreed that the clinician SDM tool would be valuable in their clinical practice. Essential feedback from participants revolved around three themes: language and presentation of the tool, content, and implementation. Participants emphasized the need for unbiased information and the inclusion of patient-centric language in the tool.

This study emphasized the necessity for SDM tools specific to hemophilia A gene therapy. The tool should include unbiased information on safety, efficacy, cost, and the gene therapy process, allowing for comparison with other treatments. Evaluation and refinement of the tool will occur as clinical trial data and real-world experience progress.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/hae.14822