FRIDAY, April 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) — COVID-19 ups the risk for death with hemorrhagic stroke by more than twofold, according to a study published online April 14 in PLOS ONE.

Vijay M. Ravindra, M.D., from the Naval Medical Center San Diego, and colleagues retrospectively analyzed data from the Vizient Clinical Data Base to compare patients with COVID-19 admitted April 1 to Oct. 31, 2020, with intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH) or subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH) and control patients with ICH or SAH who did not have COVID-19 admitted at the same hospitals in 2019. The analysis included 559 ICH-COVID-19 patients and 23,378 ICH controls from 194 hospitals and 212 SAH-COVID-19 patients and 5,029 SAH controls from 119 hospitals.

The researchers found that patients with ICH-COVID-19 had an adjusted odds ratio of 2.43 for death and an adjusted odds ratio of 0.55 for favorable discharge. In the SAH-COVID-19 cohort, the hospital (26.9 versus 13.4 days) and intensive care (21.9 versus 9.6 days) length of stays and in-hospital mortality rate (42.9 versus 14.8 percent) were higher compared with controls. Patients with SAH-COVID-19 had an adjusted odds ratio of 1.81 for death and an adjusted odds ratio of 0.54 for favorable discharge.

“This is one of the first studies to document that, in patients with hemorrhagic stroke who have comorbid COVID-19, there is a significantly elevated risk of in-hospital death,” a coauthor said in a statement. “This finding warrants additional study and potentially more aggressive treatment of either condition.”

Two authors disclosed an affiliation with Vizient.

Abstract/Full Text

