Researchers sought to assess the adequacy and security of polidocanol foam sclerotherapy contrasted and rubber band ligation for a study. The study was a randomized open-mark study with 1-year follow-up. The review was led in the colorectal unit of a tertiary medical clinic. About 120 patients with hemorrhoidal sickness grades I to III were incorporated. Patients were defined by hemorrhoidal infection grade and arbitrarily allowed (1:1) to treatment with either rubber band ligation (n=60) or polidocanol foam sclerotherapy (n=60). Viability results included restorative achievement and repeat. Security results incorporated the event of confusion connected with the strategies. The therapeutic achievement was not essentially unique between the gatherings (polidocanol foam sclerotherapy 93.3% vs rubber band ligation 85.0%, P=0.14). Be that as it may, the complete achievement rate was higher in the polidocanol foam sclerotherapy bunch (88.3% versus 66.7%, P=0.009) with fewer office-based meetings (mean±SD: 1.32±0.60 versus 1.62±0.76, P=0.02). Repeat rates were lower in the polidocanol foam sclerotherapy bunch (16.1% vs 41.2%, P=0.004). Most repeats were gentle (83.3%). Entanglements were more successive in the elastic band ligation bunch (30.0% vs 10.0%, P=0.01) and were generally minor (91.7%). No extreme difficulties were seen in 1 or the other gathering. This study was acted in a solitary place, and the 2 patients and examiners were not dazed by the treatment bunch. The 2 methodologies were viable in treating hemorrhoidal sickness grades I to III. Polidocanol foam sclerotherapy was more powerful than elastic band ligation while thinking about complete achievement. Patients in the polidocanol foam sclerotherapy bunch required fewer treatment meetings, had lower repeat rates, and were less inclined to have complexities.

Source: journals.lww.com/dcrjournal/Abstract/2022/07000/Polidocanol_Foam_Sclerotherapy_Versus_Rubber_Band.11.aspx