Hemostasis and complement in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation: clinical significance of two interactive systems.

Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HCT) represents a curative treatment option for certain malignant and nonmalignant hematological diseases. Conditioning regimens before HCT, the development of graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) in the allogeneic setting, and delayed immune reconstitution contribute to early and late complications by inducing tissue damage or humoral alterations. Hemostasis and/or the complement system are biological regulatory defense systems involving humoral and cellular reactions and are variably involved in these complications after allogeneic HCT. The hemostasis and complement systems have multiple interactions, which have been described both under physiological and pathological conditions. They share common tissue targets, such as the endothelium, which suggests interactions in the pathogenesis of several serious complications in the early or late phase after HCT. Complications in which both systems interfere with each other and thus contribute to disease pathogenesis include transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA), sinusoidal obstruction syndrome/veno-occlusive disease (SOS/VOD), and GVHD. Here, we review the current knowledge on changes in hemostasis and complement after allogeneic HCT and how these changes may define clinical impact.© 2024. The Author(s).

