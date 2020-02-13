Aging and chronic HIV infection are clinical conditions that share the states of inflammation and hypercoagulability. The life expectancy of the world population has increased in the last decades, bringing as complications the occurrence of diseases that undergoing metabolic, bone, cardiological, vascular and neurological alterations. HIV-infected patients experience these changes early and are living longer due to the success of antiretroviral therapy. The objectives of this study was to evaluate some changes in the plasma hemostatic profile of 115 HIV-reactive elderly individuals over 60 years old in the chronic phase of infection, and compare with 88 healthy uninfected elderly individuals. Plasma determinations of D-dimers, Fibrinogen, von Willebrand Factor, Antithrombin, Prothrombin Time, Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time, and platelet count were performed. In the HIV-reactive group, these variables were analyzed according to viral load, protease inhibitor use and CD4+ T lymphocyte values. After adjusted values for age and sex, the results showed higher levels of Antithrombin (103%; 88%, p = 0.0001) and Prothrombin Time activities (92.4%; 88.2%, p = 0.019) in the HIV group compared to the control group. We observed higher values of Fibrinogen in protease inhibitor users in both the male (p = 0.043) and female (p = 0.004) groups, and in the female HIV group with detected viral load (p = 0.015). The male HIV group with a CD4+ count> 400 cells / mm3 presented higher von Willebrand Factor values (p = 0.036). D-Dimers had higher values in the older age groups (p = 0.003; p = 0.042, respectively).

Our results suggest that the elderly with chronic HIV infection with few comorbidities had a better hemostatic profile than negative control group, reflecting the success of treatment. Protease inhibitor use and age punctually altered this profile.

