Hepatitis B Linked to Periodontal Disease

Photo Credit: Masamasa3

Hepatitis B may be a risk factor for periodontitis, particularly patients with hepatitis B who are males and who have a high BMI.

An assessment from the NHANES database indicates that hepatitis B is associated with periodontitis. The findings were published in BMC Oral Health.

Researchers conducted a cross-sectional study using the NHANES 2009-2014 databases to examine the prevalence of periodontitis in patients with and without hepatitis B. Participants had hepatitis B and periodontitis, and those with periodontitis were divided into no/mild periodontitis and moderate/severe periodontitis groups. The association between hepatitis B infection and chronic periodontitis was examined using multivariable regression analyses that adjusted for age, gender, race/ethnicity, education level, income-to-poverty ratio, smoking, alcohol, and other factors.

Tie Between Hepatitis B and Periodontitis Seen in All Models

The analysis included 5,957 participants. Approximately 7.0% had hepatitis B, and 42.18% had periodontitis. Patients with active periodontitis were more likely to be between the ages of 55 and 69, men, and non-Hispanic White. They were more likely to have higher BMI, a lower degree of smoking, no hypertension or diabetes, and moderate alcohol consumption (P<0.05).

Patients with hepatitis B experienced a greater risk for periodontitis.

“The positive association between hepatitis B and periodontitis was revealed in all models,” researchers wrote. “Model I only adjusts for sociodemographic data, and the adjusted OR increases relatively (OR, 1.390 [95% CI, 1.100–1.756]; P=0.00574). After adjusting for all covariates in Model II, the OR value does not change much compared [with] Model I (OR, 1.380 [95% CI, 1.085–1.754]; P=0.00857). We stratified the analysis by gender and BMI. The results showed that among those infected with hepatitis B, males and those with a high BMI had a higher risk for developing periodontitis.”

Enhancing Oral Healthcare in Patients With Hepatitis B

Investigators acknowledged limitations such as the cross-sectional study design and missing information in the NHANES database.

The investigators wrote: “This cross-sectional study suggested that hepatitis B infection is a risk factor for periodontitis. People infected with hepatitis B may be at an increased risk for periodontal diseases, necessitating enhanced oral health surveillance and care. Our study suggests that special attention should be given to men and [people who are obese], who may be particularly vulnerable to severe periodontal conditions.”