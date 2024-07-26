Herpes Infections Cost Up To $35 Billion Globally

Herpes simplex virus (HSV)-2 and HSV-1 infections and their consequences cost $35 billion globally in 2016, according to a study published in BMC Global and Public Health. Nathorn Chaiyakunapruk, PharmD, PhD, and colleagues estimated the global economic impact of genital HSV-2 and HSV-1 infections. The study team based disease burden on published global disease burden studies in 2016 for 194 countries, while estimates of healthcare resource utilization were sourced from a literature review and online interviews with 20 experts from all six WWHO regions. Genital HSV-2 ($31.2 billion) and HSV-1 ($4.0 billion) infections and their consequences were costly globally. The greatest economic burden was driven by the combined Americas and Western Pacific regions, which accounted for almost two-thirds of the global burden ($20.8 billion). A large proportion of the economic burden was borne by high- and upper middle-income countries (76.6% or $27.0 billion). HSV-2 recurrence drove costs. “HSV prevention interventions have the potential to avert a large economic burden in addition to disease burden,” Dr. Chaiyakunapruk and colleagues wrote.

Author Rebecca Shover