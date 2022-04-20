There is a scarcity of information on the occurrence and risk factors of herpes simplex virus (HSV) reactivation in patients with severe COVID-19 who present with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Researchers conducted a nested case-control study on patients with ARDS infected with SARS-CoV-2. All consecutive mechanically ventilated patients over the age of 18 with a positive PCR for SARS-CoV-2 on mucocutaneous samples were included in the trial between March and April 2020. They gathered information on demographics, medical history, laboratory variables, antiviral and other agent delivery, respiratory and organ support techniques, microbiological findings, and ARDS care with prone posture and the use of steroids. In order to identify determinants of HSV reactivation, univariate and multivariable Cox regression models were used.

About 83 patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection were brought to the intensive care unit for mechanical ventilation. After a median of 17 days (IQR, 14–20), 18/83 (21.7%) individuals exhibited mucocutaneous herpes simplex virus reactivation. The sole independent risk factor for HSV reactivation was prone posture (adj. hazard ratios, 1.60; 95% CI, 1.11–2.30; P=0.009). Antivirals were given to all patients who had mucocutaneous HSV reactivation. Patients with and without HSV reactivation had similar outcomes in terms of ventilator-associated pneumonia, catheter-related bloodstream infections, and in-hospital death.

HSV reactivation is common in COVID-19 patients with ARDS, especially if invasive mechanical ventilation with prone placement is required for an extended period of time. In the occurrence of mucocutaneous lesions in this population, HSV testing and antiviral medication should be initiated as soon as possible.

