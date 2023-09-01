High Glucose-Induced CerS6 Activating the TLR4/IKKβ Pathway Regulates LO2 Cell Ferroptosis Via Mitochondrial Oxidative Stress

The following is a summary of “CerS6 triggered by high glucose activating the TLR4/IKKβ pathway regulates ferroptosis of LO2 cells through mitochondrial oxidative stress,” published in the July 2023 issue of Molecular and Cellular Endocrinology by Li et al.

Diabetes and chronic liver disease (CLD) progression is influenced by mitochondrial dysfunction and lipid metabolism disorders. As a type of cell death characterized by reactive oxygen species (ROS) accumulation and lipid peroxidation, ferroptosis is closely associated with mitochondrial dysfunction. They were still determining whether there were mechanical connections between these processes. To investigate the molecular mechanism of diabetes complicated by CLD, researchers demonstrated that elevated glucose could inhibit the activity of antioxidant enzymes, increase mitochondrial reactive oxygen species (mtROS) production, and induce oxidative stress in the mitochondria of normal human liver (LO2) cells.

The ferroptosis inhibitor Ferrostatin-1 (Fer-1) was able to reverse the effects of high glucose on ferroptosis and CLD. In addition, LO2 cells in high-glucose culture were treated with the mitochondria-targeting antioxidant Mito-TEMPO, inhibiting ferroptosis and improving markers of liver injury and fibrosis. In addition, elevated glucose may stimulate ceramide synthetase 6 (CerS6) synthesis via the TLR4/IKK pathway. In LO2 cells devoid of CerS6, mitochondrial oxidative stress, ferroptosis, and markers of liver injury and fibrosis were reduced.

In contrast, overexpression of CerS6 in LO2 cells resulted in the opposite effects, which Mito-TEMPO suppressed. They positioned the study of lipid metabolism with a high degree of specificity around the enzyme CerS6. Their findings uncovered the mechanism by which mitochondria link CerS6 and ferroptosis, verifying that under high glucose conditions, CerS6 promotes ferroptosis via mitochondrial oxidative stress, ultimately leading to CLD.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S030372072300120X