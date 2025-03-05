High Levels of Perimenopause-Related Symptoms Seen in Younger Women

TUESDAY, March 4, 2025 (HealthDay News) — A significant number of individuals aged 30 to 45 years experience perimenopause-related symptoms, according to a study published online Feb. 25 in npj Women’s Health.

Adam C. Cunningham, from Flo Health, Inc., in London, and colleagues surveyed 4,432 U.S. women (aged 30 years and older) about clinical help-seeking and the presence and severity of perimenopause symptoms using the Flo app.

The researchers found that 20.7 percent of respondents had consulted a medical professional about perimenopause or menopause, including 30.3 percent who were younger than 46 years. Among those seeking consultation, more than a quarter of 30- to 35-year-olds and 40 percent of 36- to 40-year-olds had been told they were perimenopausal. Urogenital symptoms, psychological symptoms, and somato-vegetative symptoms significantly differed by age group, with Menopause Rating Scale total score and the somato-vegetative domain score highest in those aged 51 to 55 years, while the psychological domain score was highest in the 41- to 45-year-old age group.

“This study is important because it plots a trajectory of perimenopausal symptoms that tells us what symptoms we can expect when and alerts us to the fact that women are experiencing perimenopausal symptoms earlier than we expected,” coauthor Jennifer Payne, M.D., from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, said in a statement.

