The following is a summary of “High Rate of Venous Thromboembolism in Severe Pediatric Intestinal Failure,” published in the FEBRUARY 2023 issue of Pediatrics by Keefe, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to measure the incidence of venous thromboembolism (VTE) in children with severe pediatric intestinal failure and identify the associated risk factors.

A retrospective cohort study was conducted on pediatric patients (<21 years old) who had a severe pediatric intestinal failure (≥90 consecutive days of parenteral nutrition) due to short bowel syndrome and were treated at an interdisciplinary intestinal rehabilitation program between 2014 and 2021. The primary outcome of the study was the incidence of VTE. Multivariable regression analysis was performed to identify independent clinical predictors of VTE.

A total of 263 patients, with a male majority of 59.7%, met the inclusion criteria. The cumulative incidence of VTE was 28.1%, with a rate of 0.32 VTEs per 1000 catheter days. The number of catheter days, number of catheters, and history of central line-associated bloodstream infection were associated with VTE on univariate analysis. On multivariable logistic regression analysis, a higher number of catheters (adjusted odds ratio [aOR] 1.17; 95% CI, 1.06-1.29) and earlier gestational age (aOR 1.09; 95% CI, 1.02-1.16) were identified as independent risk factors for VTE.

The study found that 28.1% of children with severe pediatric intestinal failure developed VTE, and a higher number of catheters and early gestational age were independent risk factors for VTE. The high incidence of VTE emphasized the importance of prospective investigation of VTE in pediatric intestinal failure, including the potential benefits of prophylactic anticoagulation.

Source: jpeds.com/article/S0022-3476(22)00856-3/fulltext