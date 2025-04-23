High Rates of Suicidality in Trigeminal Neuralgia

Photo Credit: SIphotography

The following is a summary of “Suicidal Ideation and Self-Injury in Trigeminal Neuralgia,” published in the April 2025 issue of Journal of Pain Research by Fishbein et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to analyze the rates and severity of suicidal ideation and self-injury, along with the association of emotional distress and pain intensity in adults with trigeminal neuralgia and related neuralgia.

They recruited 229 adults with trigeminal neuralgia and related conditions to complete a cross-sectional survey evaluating suicidal ideation, self-injury, and emotional distress. The analysis included the rates and severity of suicidality. Independent samples t-tests were conducted to compare suicidality severity between those with high and low levels of anxiety, depression, and pain intensity.

The results showed that 34.6% of respondents experienced suicidal thoughts within the past 2 weeks. Of these, 27.6% thought the world would be better off without them, 57.7% contemplated their own death, 14.0% considered self-harm, 2.6% injured themselves intentionally, and 1.3% engaged in cutting or burning. Elevated anxiety was reported by 39.1%, with higher suicidality severity in those affected (n = 214, P < 0.001). Elevated depression was observed in 28.5%, and suicidality was also more severe among this group (n = 213, P < 0.001). Pain intensity was elevated at 62.9%, and those with heightened pain intensity had more severe suicidality (n = 228, P < 0.001).

Investigators concluded that suicidality was an urgent but insufficiently addressed issue in adults with trigeminal neuralgia, linked to high levels of anxiety, depression, and pain, and proposed recommendations to improve suicide screening and develop interventions to lower suicide risk in individuals with chronic orofacial pain.

Source: dovepress.com/suicidal-ideation-and-self-injury-in-trigeminal-neuralgia-peer-reviewed-fulltext-article-JPR