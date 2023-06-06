MONDAY, June 5, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Magnetically controlled capsule endoscopy (MCCE) offers a high rate of visualization of all regions of the gastric mucosa and is associated with high patient satisfaction and no adverse events, according to a study published online June 1 in iGIE.

Andrew C. Meltzer, M.D., from the George Washington University School of Medicine & Health Sciences in Washington, D.C., and colleagues conducted a single-arm comparative study involving adult patients aged 18 years and older who were referred for an esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD) as part of a standard evaluation for symptoms. Before the EGD, participants received MCCE. Two independent physicians reviewed the MCCE videos and compared them to subsequent EGD.

The researchers found that MCCE detected each of the six preidentified major gastric anatomic landmarks in this study of 40 patients, with a rate of visualization greater than 95 percent. A follow-up EGD was received by 35 patients; MCCE did not miss any high-risk lesions. Patients preferred MCCE to EGD (80 versus 13 percent); no adverse events occurred.

“A traditional endoscopy is an invasive procedure for patients, not to mention it is costly due to the need for anesthesia and time off work,” Meltzer said in a statement. “If larger studies can prove this method is sufficiently sensitive to detect high-risk lesions, magnetically controlled capsules could be used as a quick and easy way to screen for health problems in the upper gastrointestinal tract such as ulcers or stomach cancer.”

Two authors disclosed ties to medical technology companies, including AnX Robotica, which funded the study.

