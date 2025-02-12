Higher Body Shape Index Linked to Reduced Klotho Levels

Photo Credit: Cunaplus_M

The following is a summary of “Association between adult body shape index and serum levels of the anti-aging protein Klotho in adults: a population-based cross-sectional study of the NHANES from 2007 to 2016,” published in the February 2025 issue of Endocrinology by Gong et al.

The Adult Body Shape Index (ABSI) was recognized as a reliable measure for body fat distribution, though its relationship with the anti-aging Klotho protein remained unexplored.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the correlation between the ABSI and serum Klotho levels in adults residing in the United States.

They analyzed data from the 2007–2016 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. Visceral adiposity was assessed through the ABSI, and serum Klotho levels were measured using an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay kit. Multiple regression models adjusted for confounding variables were applied to analyze the relationship between ABSI and Klotho protein. Subgroup analysis was performed using restricted cubic splines to explore variations in the association.

The results showed 11,070 adults with a mean ABSI of 8.28 ± 0.45 and a mean Klotho protein concentration of 853.33 ± 309.80 pg/mL. Multivariate regression indicated lower serum Klotho levels in those with higher ABSI scores. Participants in the fourth fully adjusted ABSI quartile (Q4) had Klotho protein concentrations reduced by -0.352 pg/mL compared to those in the lowest quartile (Q1) (P <0.0001).

Investigators concluded a negative linear correlation between ABSI score and serum Klotho concentration, with higher ABSI linked with lower Klotho, although this association appeared non-significant in individuals with a BMI ≥30 kg/m2, necessitating further research to establish causality and underlying mechanisms.

Source: frontiersin.org/journals/endocrinology/articles/10.3389/fendo.2025.1424350/full