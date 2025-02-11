Higher Magnesium Depletion Score Linked to Hyperuricemia Risk

Photo Credit: toeytoey2530

The following is a summary of “Association between magnesium depletion score and prevalence of hyperuricemia in American adults: a study based on NHANES 2007-2018,” published in the February 2025 issue of Endocrinology by Xiao et al.

The Magnesium Depletion Score (MDS) is a new indicator assessing systemic magnesium depletion, but its link to hyperuricemia (HUA) prevalence remains uncertain.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to analyze the association between the MDS and the prevalence of HUA.

They analyzed data from the 2007-2018 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) to assess the association between the MDS and HUA. The MDS was calculated using risk factors such as diuretic and proton pump inhibitor (PPI) use, estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), and excessive alcohol intake. Univariable and multivariable logistic regression models evaluated this relationship, with subgroup and sensitivity analyses performed after excluding patients with gout.

The results showed that among 18,761 participants, higher MDS was linked to increased HUA prevalence. Multivariable logistic regression confirmed an association between MDS and HUA (OR = 1.73, 95% CI = 1.62-1.84). Restricted cubic splines (RCS) displayed a non-linear relationship between MDS and HUA prevalence. Subgroup analysis revealed a positive correlation, with significant interactions between sex and body mass index.

Investigators concluded that the US adults had higher dietary magnesium scores and were associated with an increased prevalence of HUA, suggesting that interventions addressing MDS might be beneficial in reducing HUA prevalence.

Source: frontiersin.org/journals/endocrinology/articles/10.3389/fendo.2025.1438639/full