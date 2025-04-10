Higher Muscle Quality Index Linked to Lower Urinary Incontinence

Photo Credit: medipic

The following is a summary of “Relationship between muscle quality index and urinary incontinence among U.S. population: evidence from NHANES 2011 to 2014,” published in the April 2025 issue of Frontiers in Endocrinology by Hu et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine the association between muscle quality index (MQI) and urinary incontinence (UI).

They performed a secondary analysis of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) database (2011 to 2014). Weighted logistic regression analyzed the association between MQI and UI. Subgroup analyses explored this relationship further. Additionally, P for trend and P for interaction were examined.

The results showed that 2,779 individuals participated, including 1,241 females and 1,538 males, with a median age of 36 years. The UI prevalence was 25.45%. In the adjusted model, weighted multivariate logistic regression indicated a significant negative association between MQI and UI (odds ratio [OR], 0.65; 95% CI, 0.50-0.85). The highest MQI group had a 33% lower UI prevalence than the lowest group (P for trend <0.05). Subgroup analysis revealed a negative association in females (OR, 0.64; 95% CI, 0.45-0.92), individuals under 40 years (OR, 0.65; 95% CI, 0.50-0.85), those with a poverty-to-income ratio of 1 to 3 (OR, 0.48; 95% CI, 0.29-0.78), and some without hypertension or diabetes. (Non-Hispanic Black: OR, 0.50; 95% CI, 0.29-0.87).

Investigators concluded that a higher MQI was associated with a lower prevalence of UI, offering insights into potential preventive strategies for UI.

Source: frontiersin.org/journals/endocrinology/articles/10.3389/fendo.2025.1533617/full