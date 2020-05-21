THURSDAY, May 21, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Pregnancy loss is associated with subsequent type 2 diabetes, with an increased likelihood for increasing number of pregnancy losses, according to a study published online May 19 in Diabetologia.

Pia Egerup, from Copenhagen University Hospital in Denmark, and colleagues identified all women born from 1957 through 1997 who had a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes during 1977 to 2017 using a Danish nationwide cohort. The women were matched on year of birth and education level to women without diabetes from the general population in a 1:10 ratio. Data were included for 24,774 women with type 2 diabetes and 247,740 controls without diabetes.

The researchers found that compared with ever-pregnant women with no pregnancy losses, women who had ever been pregnant with one, two, and three or more pregnancy losses had odds ratios of 1.18, 1.38, and 1.71, respectively, for type 2 diabetes. The odds ratio for type 2 diabetes was 1.56 for women who never achieved a pregnancy compared with ever-pregnant women with any number of losses. After adjustment for obesity and gestational diabetes, the results were similar.

“We found a significant and consistent association between pregnancy loss and later type 2 diabetes that increased with increasing number of losses. Thus, pregnancy loss and recurrent pregnancy loss are significant risk factors for later type 2 diabetes,” the authors write. “Future studies should explore whether this association is due to common background factors or prediabetic metabolic conditions.”

Several authors disclosed financial ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

