Higher RA Activity in Patients With Positive MDHAQ Distress Screens

Photo Credit: AI

The following is a summary of “Elevated DAS28, CDAI, RAPID3, and 5/7 RA core data set measures in patients with positive screens for anxiety, depression or fibromyalgia on an MDHAQ,” published in the March 2025 issue of Rheumatology by Pincus et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to analyze MAS2 (MDHAQ anxiety screen), MDS2 (MDHAQ depression screen), and FAST3F (fibromyalgia assessment screening tool) distress screening indices on the MDHAQ (multidimensional health assessment questionnaire) for associations with elevated rheumatoid arthritis (RA) activity and severity in routine care.

They analyzed a cross-sectional database with 7 RA core data set measures and 3 MDHAQ distress indices. Mean values for DAS28-ESR (disease activity score 28-erythrocyte sedimentation rate), DAS28–CRP (DAS28–C-reactive protein), simplified disease activity index (SDAI), clinical disease activity index (CDAI), and RAPID3 (routine assessment of patient index data) were computed, categorizing patients by disease activity levels based on MDHAQ screening results and swollen joint counts (0, 1 vs. ≥2) using t-tests and chi-square tests.

The results showed that among 173 patients, 37% screened positive for MAS2, 27% for MDS2, 31% for FAST3F, and 45% for any MDHAQ index. All 5 RA indices and 5/7 core measures were significantly elevated (P < 0.01), except swollen joint count (SJC), ESR, and CRP, in MAS2, MDS2, and/or FAST3F positive patients. Among 27%-41% of patients with 0,1 SJC but moderate/high RA activity, 54%-100% had a positive MDHAQ distress screen.

Investigators found that RA indices and 5/7 core data set measures were significantly elevated in patients who screened positive versus negative on MDHAQ indices for anxiety, depression, and/or fibromyalgia.

Source: academic.oup.com/rheumatology/advance-article/doi/10.1093/rheumatology/keaf179/8099454 m