HIIT + Energy Reduction Improves Liver Health in MASH

Photo Credit: Nutthaseth Vanchaichana

A combined intervention that focused on reducing energy intake and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) resulted in clinically meaningful liver health benefits in patients with MASH, according to findings published in the Journal of Hepatology. Elizabeth J. Parks, PhD, and colleagues examined the impact of an intervention that included counseling to lower energy intake and supervised HIIT three times per week for 10 months; the control group continued physician-led care. Treatment resulted in significant (P<0.05) decreases in body weight, fat mass, and liver injury; VO 2 peak and non-esterified fatty acid suppression also improved. Both groups experienced decreases in total energy intake, A1C, hepatic insulin resistance, and liver fat (P<0.05). The intervention also induced a two-fold increase in peripheral insulin sensitivity, which was significantly related to higher VO 2 peak and liver disease resolution. “Clinical guidelines should emphasize the addition of aerobic exercise in lifestyle treatments for the greatest histologic benefit in people with advanced MASH,” Dr. Parks and colleagues wrote.