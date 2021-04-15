Despite the same latitude on earth, Israel and South Africa have a wide variety of healthcare systems and approaches. Israel is a developed country with life expectancy within the first decile of the modern world. South Africa is a developing country where available resources and health care varies greatly across the country. Israeli policy makers have realized in 1999 the importance of early surgery for hip fractures as the single most important factor contributing to decreased mortality. After an introduction of a newer reimbursement system in 2004, and public advertising of early hip fracture treatment as a quality tag for hospitals, in more than 85% of the cases patients are operated on early (within 8 hours) with a significant decrease in mortality. However, other issues such as patient preparation, rehabilitation, and prevention are still at their beginning. South Africa deals with significant challenges with high energy hip fractures in a younger population, although osteoporosis is on the rise in certain parts of the country. Due to limited resources and distances, time to surgery differs among hospital systems in the country. In public hospitals, a delay up to a week may be common, whereas in private hospitals most patients are operated early within 48 to 72 hours. Due to decreased life expectancy, arthroplasty is more aggressively used in displaced femoral neck fractures. Rehabilitation is mostly done within the families. Prevention and orthogeriatric teamwork are not being commonly practiced. Generally speaking, more attention to hip fractures is needed from healthcare funders.Copyright © 2020 The Authors. Published by Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc. on behalf of the Orthopaedic Trauma Association.

