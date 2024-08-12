SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Histopathologic characteristics of term placentas in singleton pregnancies in women with endometriosis-related infertility after ART treatment: case-control study.

Aug 12, 2024

Experts: S Dumancic,M Pehlic,P Mijic,M D Mimica,S Zekic Tomas,J Marusic

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • S Dumancic

    Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University Hospital Center Split, Split, Croatia.

    M Pehlic

    Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University Hospital Center Split, Split, Croatia.

    School of Medicine, University of Split, Split, Croatia.

    P Mijic

    Health Center of Split-Dalmatia County, Split, Croatia.

    M D Mimica

    Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University Hospital Center Split, Split, Croatia.

    University Department of Health Studies, University of Split, Split, Croatia.

    S Zekic Tomas

    School of Medicine, University of Split, Split, Croatia.

    Pathology Department, University Hospital Center Split, Split, Croatia.

    J Marusic

    School of Medicine, University of Split, Split, Croatia.

    University Department of Health Studies, University of Split, Split, Croatia.

    Polyclinic Hormona, Split, Croatia.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisementt