The following is a summary of “Quantifying and Predicting Ongoing Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 Transmission Dynamics in Switzerland Using a Distance-Based Clustering Approach,” published in the 15 February 2023 issue of Infectious Diseases by Labarile, et al.

For a study, researchers investigated the drivers of ongoing HIV transmission using a network-based clustering method and statistical learning approaches. Despite the effectiveness of prevention measures, HIV-1 transmission remains a public health concern. Therefore, it was important to identify the factors that contribute to ongoing transmission.

The study analyzed data from the Swiss HIV Cohort Study, which includes information on over 20,000 patients diagnosed with HIV-1. They combined a network-based clustering method using evolutionary distances between viral sequences with statistical learning approaches to investigate the dynamics of HIV transmission in the cohort and predict the drivers of ongoing transmission.

The study results showed that only a small proportion of clusters and patients acquired new infections between 2007 and 2020. Furthermore, while the growth of clusters and the probability of individual patients acquiring new links in the transmission network were associated with epidemiological, behavioral, and virological factors, the strength of these associations decreased substantially when adjusting for network characteristics. This indicates that network characteristics can capture major heterogeneities beyond classical epidemiological parameters.

The researchers found that models including network characteristics as predictors had the best predictive performance (median area under the curve receiver operating characteristic AUC ROC = 0.77) when modeling the probability of a newly diagnosed patient being linked with future infections. In contrast, models that excluded network characteristics performed substantially worse (median AUC ROC = 0.54).

The findings highlighted the importance of using molecular epidemiology-based network approaches for analyzing and predicting ongoing HIV transmission dynamics. In addition, the approach may serve for real-time prospective assessment of HIV transmission, which can help identify and implement effective prevention strategies. Overall, the study provided valuable insights into the drivers of ongoing HIV transmission, which can inform public health policies to reduce HIV transmission rates.

Reference: academic.oup.com/jid/article-abstract/227/4/554/6847665?redirectedFrom=fulltext