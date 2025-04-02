HLA Association of ACPA Depends on Citrulline Motif Composition

Photo Credit: AI

The following is a summary of “Recognition of glycine versus non-glycine citrulline motifs dictates the HLA class II association of anti-citrullinated protein antibodies – insights from autoantibody profiling of 6900 Scandinavian rheumatoid arthritis patients,” published in the March 2025 issue of American College of Rheumatology by Alm et al.

Anti-citrullinated protein antibodies (ACPA) in Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) bind citrulline-amino acid motifs, leading to diverse antibody profiles. Their targets vary across patients.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study on ACPA patterns by citrulline motifs, analyzing RA risk factors HLA-DRB1 shared epitope (SE) alleles and smoking history.

They measured rheumatoid factor (RF) and anti-cyclic citrullinated peptide (CCP2) isotypes, 15 anti-Cit-, and 4 anti-Carb/Acet-peptide-IgG in 6,907 patients with RA using fluoroenzyme immunoassay and a multiplex solid-phase microarray. HLA-DRB1 SE alleles were imputed from SNP genotyping data.

The results showed that single-citrulline peptides from 4 multi-citrulline peptides (Cit Fibα 36-50 , Cit Fibβ 60-74 , Cit TNC5, Cit Vim 60-75 ) had differential binding, confirming citrulline-motif recognition. About 4 citrulline-peptides (Cit Fibβ 36-52 , Cit Fibβ 60-74-Cit3 , Cit Fil 307-324 , Cit Vim 60-75-Cit1 ) captured 97% of patients with IgG anti- CCP2+. ACPA, anti-Carb/Acet, and RF subsets differed in ACPA composition and disease activity but not comorbidities. Overlapping ACPA patterns emerged, but only non-glycine citrulline-motif ACPA associated with HLA-SE alleles. Among patients with IgG anti-CCP2+, 90% with only high non-glycine ACPA carried HLA-SE alleles, versus 67% with glycine-motif ACPA (OR=4.5). Smoking is associated with IgA and glycine-motif ACPA.

Investigators found that HLA-SE alleles were primarily associated with ACPA to non-glycine citrulline-motifs, highlighting ACPA T-cell dependence. The etiological significance of ACPA targeting different protein structures remained unknown.

Source: acrjournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/art.43161