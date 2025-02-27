Holmium Laser Prostatectomy Improves Outcomes in Primary Bladder Neck Obstruction

Photo Credit: medicalstocks

The following is a summary of “Effect of holmium laser prostatectomy on surgical outcomes of primary bladder neck obstruction,” published in the February 2025 issue of BMC Urology by Lee et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of holmium laser prostatectomy in patients with primary bladder neck obstruction (PBNO) compared to those with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

They analyzed data from patients who underwent a holmium laser prostatectomy or enucleation for PBNO and BPH between January 2018 and August 2022. They diagnosed PBNO based on cystourethroscopy and followed patients at 2 weeks, 3 months, and 6 months postoperatively.

The results showed 28 PBNO and 447 patients with BPH. Detrusor underactivity was higher in PBNO (78.6%) than in BPH (57.5%) (P < 0.01). Both groups had significant improvements in total IPSS, OABSS, and Qmax at 6 months (P < 0.01). Subjective satisfaction at 6 months was similar (P > 0.05). PBNO complications included recatheterization (3.5%), with no transfusions or coagulation needed.

Investigators found holmium laser prostatectomy to be effective and safe for patients with PBNO, with elevated subjective patient satisfaction.

Source: bmcurol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12894-025-01693-y