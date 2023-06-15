The following is a summary of “Home as the new frontier for the treatment of COVID-19: the case for anti-inflammatory agents,” published in the January 2023 issue of Infectious Diseases by Perico, et al.

The SARS-CoV-2 infection that causes COVID-19 manifests with a wide range of symptoms, each of which calls for a unique level of care depending on the stage of the disease. Preventing COVID-19 from progressing to a more serious illness and long-term problems is possible through early intervention in the outpatient environment when symptoms are mild to moderate.

The use of anti-inflammatory drugs, particularly non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), in the initial outpatient stage of COVID-19 is a valuable therapeutic strategy because early disease symptoms variably reflect an underlying excessive inflammatory response to the viral infection.

In early outpatient therapy for COVID-19, a few observational studies have frequently tried non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (particularly relatively specific COX-2 inhibitors) as part of multi-pharmacological protocols. The results from these trials suggest that non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) play a significant role in the home care of persons experiencing first COVID-19 symptoms.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1473309922004339