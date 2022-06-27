Researchers sought to systematically summarise the current literature on home-based glaucoma perimeters for a study. The PRISMA-DTA checklist was used to conduct the systematic review. Portable perimeters for home use studies were retrieved from electronic databases and hand-searched reference lists of relevant publications. The QUADAS-2 tool evaluated studies reporting diagnostic accuracy data, with standard automated perimetry serving as the reference standard. Other aspects of the technology, such as disease progression detection and patient acceptability, were also included. The data was presented in both narrative and tabular form. About 10 of the 18 included studies assessed tablet-based perimeters, 4 assessed web-based perimeters, and 4 assessed head-mounted displays. The majority of studies were conducted in a clinic or laboratory setting. In at least 1 domain, all studies reporting diagnostic accuracy data had a high risk of bias. Across studies, sensitivity ranged from 54% in detecting mild glaucoma to 91% in detecting moderate/severe glaucoma patients from controls. Specificity ranged from 50% to 100% for any glaucoma. Although the reported acceptability was high, there was a high risk of bias. Several promising home-based perimetry technologies have been reported. However, the current studies were conducted in a controlled environment with highly selected populations. As a result, the performance and value of home-based perimetry for glaucoma were uncertain. More research was needed to determine the ability of home-based perimeters to detect glaucoma and disease progression in real-world scenarios.

Source:journals.lww.com/glaucomajournal/Fulltext/2022/06000/Home_Based_Perimetry_for_Glaucoma__Where_Are_We.1.aspx