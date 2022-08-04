Monitoring blood pressure (BP) at home was crucial in managing hypertension. However, successfully incorporating these readings into BP follow-up visits was uncertain. Researchers created and implemented an electronic health record (EHR)-an integrated visualization tool that integrates clinical and home blood pressure (BP) values. They compared the use of this instrument during primary care visits and its impact on physician-patient communication and hypertension management decisions with paper home BP readings. Between July 2018 and April 2019, they videotaped the hypertension follow-up visits of 73 patients with 15 primary care providers. Clinicians checked home blood pressure readings directly from paper or entered them into the EHR visualization tool during patient visits. Analyzing the recordings with conversation analysis. About 26 patients’ home BP measurements were recorded on paper, while 47 patients’ readings were displayed using a visualization tool. Access to home BP readings during hypertension management visits, regardless of viewing mode, allowed the physician and patient to assess BP control and modify therapy as needed. The length of BP talks with the visualization tool was equivalent to or less than paper. In addition to its user-friendliness, the visualization tool improved comprehension and decision-making speed. Patients must be able to receive their blood pressure measurements and submit them into the EHR via a portal, and the examination room must be configured to allow screen sharing. Reviewing home BP values with a visualization tool was possible and improved patient understanding and decision-making participation. To enjoy these benefits, practices and their patients need the proper infrastructure.

