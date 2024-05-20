SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Homeostatic T helper 17 cell responses triggered by complex microbiota are maintained in ex vivo intestinal tissue slices.

May 20, 2024

Contributors: Valerie Beneke,Klaudia M Grieger,Christina Hartwig,Jan Müller,Kai Sohn,André-René Blaudszun,Nadja Hilger,Dirk Schaudien,Stephan Fricke,Armin Braun,Katherina Sewald,Christina Hesse

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Valerie Beneke

    Division of Preclinical Pharmacology and Toxicology, Fraunhofer Institute for Toxicology and Experimental Medicine, Hannover, Germany.

    Member of the German Center for Lung Research (DZL), Biomedical Research in Endstage and Obstructive Lung Disease Hannover (BREATH) Research Network, Hannover, Germany.

    Member of the Fraunhofer Excellence Cluster of Immune Mediated Diseases (CIMD), Germany.

    Klaudia M Grieger

    Division of Preclinical Pharmacology and Toxicology, Fraunhofer Institute for Toxicology and Experimental Medicine, Hannover, Germany.

    Member of the German Center for Lung Research (DZL), Biomedical Research in Endstage and Obstructive Lung Disease Hannover (BREATH) Research Network, Hannover, Germany.

    Member of the Fraunhofer Excellence Cluster of Immune Mediated Diseases (CIMD), Germany.

    Christina Hartwig

    Member of the Fraunhofer Excellence Cluster of Immune Mediated Diseases (CIMD), Germany.

    Department of In-vitro Diagnostics, Fraunhofer Institute for Interfacial Engineering and Biotechnology, Stuttgart, Germany.

    Jan Müller

    Member of the Fraunhofer Excellence Cluster of Immune Mediated Diseases (CIMD), Germany.

    Department of In-vitro Diagnostics, Fraunhofer Institute for Interfacial Engineering and Biotechnology, Stuttgart, Germany.

    Center of Integrative Bioinformatics Vienna (CIBIV), Max Perutz Labs, University of Vienna and Medical University of Vienna, Vienna BioCenter, Vienna, Austria.

    Member of the Vienna Biocenter PhD Program, University of Vienna and the Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria.

    Kai Sohn

    Member of the Fraunhofer Excellence Cluster of Immune Mediated Diseases (CIMD), Germany.

    Department of In-vitro Diagnostics, Fraunhofer Institute for Interfacial Engineering and Biotechnology, Stuttgart, Germany.

    André-René Blaudszun

    Member of the Fraunhofer Excellence Cluster of Immune Mediated Diseases (CIMD), Germany.

    Department of Cell and Gene Therapy Development, Fraunhofer Institute for Cell Therapy and Immunology, Leipzig, Germany.

    Nadja Hilger

    Member of the Fraunhofer Excellence Cluster of Immune Mediated Diseases (CIMD), Germany.

    Department of Cell and Gene Therapy Development, Fraunhofer Institute for Cell Therapy and Immunology, Leipzig, Germany.

    Dirk Schaudien

    Division of Preclinical Pharmacology and Toxicology, Fraunhofer Institute for Toxicology and Experimental Medicine, Hannover, Germany.

    Stephan Fricke

    Member of the Fraunhofer Excellence Cluster of Immune Mediated Diseases (CIMD), Germany.

    Department of Cell and Gene Therapy Development, Fraunhofer Institute for Cell Therapy and Immunology, Leipzig, Germany.

    Armin Braun

    Division of Preclinical Pharmacology and Toxicology, Fraunhofer Institute for Toxicology and Experimental Medicine, Hannover, Germany.

    Member of the German Center for Lung Research (DZL), Biomedical Research in Endstage and Obstructive Lung Disease Hannover (BREATH) Research Network, Hannover, Germany.

    Member of the Fraunhofer Excellence Cluster of Immune Mediated Diseases (CIMD), Germany.

    Institute for Immunology, Hannover Medical School, Hannover, Germany.

    Katherina Sewald

    Division of Preclinical Pharmacology and Toxicology, Fraunhofer Institute for Toxicology and Experimental Medicine, Hannover, Germany.

    Member of the German Center for Lung Research (DZL), Biomedical Research in Endstage and Obstructive Lung Disease Hannover (BREATH) Research Network, Hannover, Germany.

    Member of the Fraunhofer Excellence Cluster of Immune Mediated Diseases (CIMD), Germany.

    Christina Hesse

    Division of Preclinical Pharmacology and Toxicology, Fraunhofer Institute for Toxicology and Experimental Medicine, Hannover, Germany.

    Member of the German Center for Lung Research (DZL), Biomedical Research in Endstage and Obstructive Lung Disease Hannover (BREATH) Research Network, Hannover, Germany.

    Member of the Fraunhofer Excellence Cluster of Immune Mediated Diseases (CIMD), Germany.

