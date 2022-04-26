For a study, the researchers sought to determine the potential determinants of ventricular arrhythmia (VA) in a large current cohort of cardiomyopathy patients. In the time of the first documented low LVEF, all patients at a big academic medical system with a left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) of less than or equal to 50% were enrolled. Multivariable Cox models were used to investigate the predictors of VA hospital admission. The use of an implanted defibrillator (ICD) was also investigated. A total of 18,003 patients were included in the study. 389 patients (2.2%) were admitted for VA over a median follow-up of 3.35 years (304 of 12,037 [2.5%] among patients with LVEF ≤35% vs 85 of 5,966 [1.4%] among those with LVEF 36% to 50%). Lower LVEF (HR=1.43 per 10% decrease, p<0.001), the presence of an ICD at baseline (HR=1.63, p=0.010), higher blood glucose (HR=1.02 per 10 mg/100 ml increase, p=0.050), end-stage renal disease (HR=3.59, p<0.001), and liver cirrhosis (HR=1.93, p=0.013) were all predictors of VA hospitalisation 626 individuals were implanted with a new ICD during follow-up. A lower LVEF and a history of coronary artery disease or heart failure were the key predictors of ICD therapy in the cohort, in addition to being hospitalised with VA. In conclusion, metabolic derangements on initial contact and more severe cardiomyopathy and the presence of an implanted ICD were independent predictors of hospital admissions for VA in patients with cardiomyopathy. Non Cardiac comorbidities play a crucial impact in predicting the likelihood of VA or cardiac arrest in patients with cardiomyopathy.

Source:www.ajconline.org/article/S0002-9149(22)00120-5/fulltext