Hospitalizations for Alcohol Withdrawal Common

Hospitalizations involving alcohol withdrawal syndrome (AWS) are common among US adults, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open. Tessa L. Steel, MD, MPH, and colleagues evaluated the incidence of hospitalizations involving AWS in an adult primary care population overall and across patient characteristics. The analysis included EHRs and insurance claims from 544,825 adults at Kaiser Permanente Washington (July 2018 to June 2022). The researchers found that the incidence of hospitalizations involving AWS was 169 per 100,000 person-enrolled years overall but as high as 15,347 in patients with other alcohol-attributable diagnoses. Overall, the proportional incidence of hospitalizations involving AWS was 2.3%, with variation by age, sex, and Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test-Consumption (AUDIT-C) scores (e.g., 9% to 11% in male patients aged 30 to 49 years and 23% to 44% in patients with high-risk AUDIT-C scores [7 to 12 points]). Among adults younger than 60 years, the proportional incidence of hospitalizations involving AWS matched or surpassed that of other common chronic conditions like COPD, diabetes, heart failure, and hypertension.

Author Teresa Sellinger