Host miRNA and mRNA profiles during in DEF and duck after DHAV-1 infection.

DHAV-1 is a highly infectious pathogen that can cause acute hepatitis in ducklings. MicroRNA (miRNA) plays an essential regulatory role in virus response. We characterized and compared miRNA and mRNA expression profiles in duck embryonic fibroblasts (DEF) and the liver of ducklings infected with DHAV-1. DHAV-1 infected DEF was divided into infection group (D group) and blank group (M group), and DHAV-1 infected duckling group was divided into infection group (H group) and blank group (N group). D vs. M have 130 differentially expressed (DE) miRNA (DEM) and 2204 differentially expressed (DE) mRNA (DEG), H vs. N have 72 DEM and 1976 DEG. By the intersection of D vs. M and H vs. N comparisons, 15 upregulated DEM, 5 downregulated DEM, 340 upregulated DEG and 50 downregulated DEG were found with both in vivo and in vitro DHAV-1 infection. In particular, we identified the same DE miRNA target genes and functional annotations of DE mRNA. We enriched with multiple gene ontology (GO) and the Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathways, which may have important roles in viral virulence, host immunity, and metabolism. We selected miR-155, which is co-upregulated, and found that miR-155 targets SOCS1 to inhibit DHVA-1 replication.© 2024. The Author(s).

