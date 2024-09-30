SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Host miRNA and mRNA profiles during in DEF and duck after DHAV-1 infection.

Sep 30, 2024

Experts: Meng Wang,Zezheng Liu,Anchun Cheng,Mingshu Wang,Ying Wu,Qiao Yang,Bin Tian,Xuming Ou,Di Sun,Shaqiu Zhang,Dekang Zhu,Renyong Jia,Shun Chen,Mafeng Liu,Xin Xin Zhao,Juan Huang

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Meng Wang

    Institute of Veterinary Medicine and Immunology, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.

    Key Laboratory of Animal Disease and Human Health of Sichuan Province, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.

    Research Center of Avian Disease, College of Veterinary Medicine, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.

    Engineering Research Center of Southwest Animal Disease Prevention and Control Technology, Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China, chengdu, China.

    International Joint Research Center, Animal Disease Prevention and Control of Sichuan Province, Chengdu, China.

    Zezheng Liu

    Institute of Veterinary Medicine and Immunology, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.

    Key Laboratory of Animal Disease and Human Health of Sichuan Province, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.

    Research Center of Avian Disease, College of Veterinary Medicine, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.

    Engineering Research Center of Southwest Animal Disease Prevention and Control Technology, Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China, chengdu, China.

    International Joint Research Center, Animal Disease Prevention and Control of Sichuan Province, Chengdu, China.

    Anchun Cheng

    Institute of Veterinary Medicine and Immunology, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China. chenganchun@vip.163.com.

    Key Laboratory of Animal Disease and Human Health of Sichuan Province, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China. chenganchun@vip.163.com.

    Research Center of Avian Disease, College of Veterinary Medicine, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China. chenganchun@vip.163.com.

    Engineering Research Center of Southwest Animal Disease Prevention and Control Technology, Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China, chengdu, China. chenganchun@vip.163.com.

    International Joint Research Center, Animal Disease Prevention and Control of Sichuan Province, Chengdu, China. chenganchun@vip.163.com.

    Mingshu Wang

    Institute of Veterinary Medicine and Immunology, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.

    Key Laboratory of Animal Disease and Human Health of Sichuan Province, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.

    Research Center of Avian Disease, College of Veterinary Medicine, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.

    Engineering Research Center of Southwest Animal Disease Prevention and Control Technology, Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China, chengdu, China.

    International Joint Research Center, Animal Disease Prevention and Control of Sichuan Province, Chengdu, China.

    Ying Wu

    Institute of Veterinary Medicine and Immunology, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.

    Key Laboratory of Animal Disease and Human Health of Sichuan Province, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.

    Research Center of Avian Disease, College of Veterinary Medicine, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.

    Engineering Research Center of Southwest Animal Disease Prevention and Control Technology, Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China, chengdu, China.

    International Joint Research Center, Animal Disease Prevention and Control of Sichuan Province, Chengdu, China.

    Qiao Yang

    Institute of Veterinary Medicine and Immunology, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.

    Key Laboratory of Animal Disease and Human Health of Sichuan Province, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.

    Research Center of Avian Disease, College of Veterinary Medicine, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.

    Engineering Research Center of Southwest Animal Disease Prevention and Control Technology, Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China, chengdu, China.

    International Joint Research Center, Animal Disease Prevention and Control of Sichuan Province, Chengdu, China.

    Bin Tian

    Institute of Veterinary Medicine and Immunology, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.

    Key Laboratory of Animal Disease and Human Health of Sichuan Province, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.

    Research Center of Avian Disease, College of Veterinary Medicine, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.

    Engineering Research Center of Southwest Animal Disease Prevention and Control Technology, Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China, chengdu, China.

    International Joint Research Center, Animal Disease Prevention and Control of Sichuan Province, Chengdu, China.

    Xuming Ou

    Institute of Veterinary Medicine and Immunology, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.

    Key Laboratory of Animal Disease and Human Health of Sichuan Province, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.

    Research Center of Avian Disease, College of Veterinary Medicine, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.

    Engineering Research Center of Southwest Animal Disease Prevention and Control Technology, Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China, chengdu, China.

    International Joint Research Center, Animal Disease Prevention and Control of Sichuan Province, Chengdu, China.

    Di Sun

    Institute of Veterinary Medicine and Immunology, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.

    Key Laboratory of Animal Disease and Human Health of Sichuan Province, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.

    Research Center of Avian Disease, College of Veterinary Medicine, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.

    Engineering Research Center of Southwest Animal Disease Prevention and Control Technology, Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China, chengdu, China.

    International Joint Research Center, Animal Disease Prevention and Control of Sichuan Province, Chengdu, China.

    Shaqiu Zhang

    Institute of Veterinary Medicine and Immunology, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.

    Key Laboratory of Animal Disease and Human Health of Sichuan Province, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.

    Research Center of Avian Disease, College of Veterinary Medicine, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.

    Engineering Research Center of Southwest Animal Disease Prevention and Control Technology, Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China, chengdu, China.

    International Joint Research Center, Animal Disease Prevention and Control of Sichuan Province, Chengdu, China.

    Dekang Zhu

    Key Laboratory of Animal Disease and Human Health of Sichuan Province, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.

    Research Center of Avian Disease, College of Veterinary Medicine, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.

    Engineering Research Center of Southwest Animal Disease Prevention and Control Technology, Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China, chengdu, China.

    International Joint Research Center, Animal Disease Prevention and Control of Sichuan Province, Chengdu, China.

    Renyong Jia

    Institute of Veterinary Medicine and Immunology, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.

    Key Laboratory of Animal Disease and Human Health of Sichuan Province, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.

    Research Center of Avian Disease, College of Veterinary Medicine, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.

    Engineering Research Center of Southwest Animal Disease Prevention and Control Technology, Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China, chengdu, China.

    International Joint Research Center, Animal Disease Prevention and Control of Sichuan Province, Chengdu, China.

    Shun Chen

    Institute of Veterinary Medicine and Immunology, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.

    Key Laboratory of Animal Disease and Human Health of Sichuan Province, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.

    Research Center of Avian Disease, College of Veterinary Medicine, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.

    Engineering Research Center of Southwest Animal Disease Prevention and Control Technology, Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China, chengdu, China.

    International Joint Research Center, Animal Disease Prevention and Control of Sichuan Province, Chengdu, China.

    Mafeng Liu

    Institute of Veterinary Medicine and Immunology, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.

    Key Laboratory of Animal Disease and Human Health of Sichuan Province, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.

    Research Center of Avian Disease, College of Veterinary Medicine, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.

    Engineering Research Center of Southwest Animal Disease Prevention and Control Technology, Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China, chengdu, China.

    International Joint Research Center, Animal Disease Prevention and Control of Sichuan Province, Chengdu, China.

    Xin Xin Zhao

    Institute of Veterinary Medicine and Immunology, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.

    Key Laboratory of Animal Disease and Human Health of Sichuan Province, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.

    Research Center of Avian Disease, College of Veterinary Medicine, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.

    Engineering Research Center of Southwest Animal Disease Prevention and Control Technology, Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China, chengdu, China.

    International Joint Research Center, Animal Disease Prevention and Control of Sichuan Province, Chengdu, China.

    Juan Huang

    Institute of Veterinary Medicine and Immunology, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.

    Key Laboratory of Animal Disease and Human Health of Sichuan Province, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.

    Research Center of Avian Disease, College of Veterinary Medicine, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.

    Engineering Research Center of Southwest Animal Disease Prevention and Control Technology, Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China, chengdu, China.

    International Joint Research Center, Animal Disease Prevention and Control of Sichuan Province, Chengdu, China.

