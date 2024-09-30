Host miRNA and mRNA profiles during in DEF and duck after DHAV-1 infection.

Meng Wang,Zezheng Liu,Anchun Cheng,Mingshu Wang,Ying Wu,Qiao Yang,Bin Tian,Xuming Ou,Di Sun,Shaqiu Zhang,Dekang Zhu,Renyong Jia,Shun Chen,Mafeng Liu,Xin Xin Zhao,Juan Huang
Meng Wang
Institute of Veterinary Medicine and Immunology, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.
Key Laboratory of Animal Disease and Human Health of Sichuan Province, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.
Research Center of Avian Disease, College of Veterinary Medicine, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.
Engineering Research Center of Southwest Animal Disease Prevention and Control Technology, Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China, chengdu, China.
International Joint Research Center, Animal Disease Prevention and Control of Sichuan Province, Chengdu, China.
Zezheng Liu
Institute of Veterinary Medicine and Immunology, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.
Key Laboratory of Animal Disease and Human Health of Sichuan Province, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.
Research Center of Avian Disease, College of Veterinary Medicine, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.
Engineering Research Center of Southwest Animal Disease Prevention and Control Technology, Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China, chengdu, China.
International Joint Research Center, Animal Disease Prevention and Control of Sichuan Province, Chengdu, China.
Anchun Cheng
Institute of Veterinary Medicine and Immunology, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China. chenganchun@vip.163.com.
Key Laboratory of Animal Disease and Human Health of Sichuan Province, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China. chenganchun@vip.163.com.
Research Center of Avian Disease, College of Veterinary Medicine, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China. chenganchun@vip.163.com.
Engineering Research Center of Southwest Animal Disease Prevention and Control Technology, Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China, chengdu, China. chenganchun@vip.163.com.
International Joint Research Center, Animal Disease Prevention and Control of Sichuan Province, Chengdu, China. chenganchun@vip.163.com.
Mingshu Wang
Institute of Veterinary Medicine and Immunology, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.
Key Laboratory of Animal Disease and Human Health of Sichuan Province, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.
Research Center of Avian Disease, College of Veterinary Medicine, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.
Engineering Research Center of Southwest Animal Disease Prevention and Control Technology, Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China, chengdu, China.
International Joint Research Center, Animal Disease Prevention and Control of Sichuan Province, Chengdu, China.
Ying Wu
Institute of Veterinary Medicine and Immunology, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.
Key Laboratory of Animal Disease and Human Health of Sichuan Province, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.
Research Center of Avian Disease, College of Veterinary Medicine, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.
Engineering Research Center of Southwest Animal Disease Prevention and Control Technology, Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China, chengdu, China.
International Joint Research Center, Animal Disease Prevention and Control of Sichuan Province, Chengdu, China.
Qiao Yang
Institute of Veterinary Medicine and Immunology, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.
Key Laboratory of Animal Disease and Human Health of Sichuan Province, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.
Research Center of Avian Disease, College of Veterinary Medicine, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.
Engineering Research Center of Southwest Animal Disease Prevention and Control Technology, Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China, chengdu, China.
International Joint Research Center, Animal Disease Prevention and Control of Sichuan Province, Chengdu, China.
Bin Tian
Institute of Veterinary Medicine and Immunology, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.
Key Laboratory of Animal Disease and Human Health of Sichuan Province, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.
Research Center of Avian Disease, College of Veterinary Medicine, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.
Engineering Research Center of Southwest Animal Disease Prevention and Control Technology, Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China, chengdu, China.
International Joint Research Center, Animal Disease Prevention and Control of Sichuan Province, Chengdu, China.
Xuming Ou
Institute of Veterinary Medicine and Immunology, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.
Key Laboratory of Animal Disease and Human Health of Sichuan Province, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.
Research Center of Avian Disease, College of Veterinary Medicine, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.
Engineering Research Center of Southwest Animal Disease Prevention and Control Technology, Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China, chengdu, China.
International Joint Research Center, Animal Disease Prevention and Control of Sichuan Province, Chengdu, China.
Di Sun
Institute of Veterinary Medicine and Immunology, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.
Key Laboratory of Animal Disease and Human Health of Sichuan Province, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.
Research Center of Avian Disease, College of Veterinary Medicine, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.
Engineering Research Center of Southwest Animal Disease Prevention and Control Technology, Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China, chengdu, China.
International Joint Research Center, Animal Disease Prevention and Control of Sichuan Province, Chengdu, China.
Shaqiu Zhang
Institute of Veterinary Medicine and Immunology, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.
Key Laboratory of Animal Disease and Human Health of Sichuan Province, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.
Research Center of Avian Disease, College of Veterinary Medicine, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.
Engineering Research Center of Southwest Animal Disease Prevention and Control Technology, Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China, chengdu, China.
International Joint Research Center, Animal Disease Prevention and Control of Sichuan Province, Chengdu, China.
Dekang Zhu
Key Laboratory of Animal Disease and Human Health of Sichuan Province, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.
Research Center of Avian Disease, College of Veterinary Medicine, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.
Engineering Research Center of Southwest Animal Disease Prevention and Control Technology, Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China, chengdu, China.
International Joint Research Center, Animal Disease Prevention and Control of Sichuan Province, Chengdu, China.
Renyong Jia
Institute of Veterinary Medicine and Immunology, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.
Key Laboratory of Animal Disease and Human Health of Sichuan Province, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.
Research Center of Avian Disease, College of Veterinary Medicine, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.
Engineering Research Center of Southwest Animal Disease Prevention and Control Technology, Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China, chengdu, China.
International Joint Research Center, Animal Disease Prevention and Control of Sichuan Province, Chengdu, China.
Shun Chen
Institute of Veterinary Medicine and Immunology, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.
Key Laboratory of Animal Disease and Human Health of Sichuan Province, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.
Research Center of Avian Disease, College of Veterinary Medicine, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.
Engineering Research Center of Southwest Animal Disease Prevention and Control Technology, Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China, chengdu, China.
International Joint Research Center, Animal Disease Prevention and Control of Sichuan Province, Chengdu, China.
Mafeng Liu
Institute of Veterinary Medicine and Immunology, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.
Key Laboratory of Animal Disease and Human Health of Sichuan Province, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.
Research Center of Avian Disease, College of Veterinary Medicine, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.
Engineering Research Center of Southwest Animal Disease Prevention and Control Technology, Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China, chengdu, China.
International Joint Research Center, Animal Disease Prevention and Control of Sichuan Province, Chengdu, China.
Xin Xin Zhao
Institute of Veterinary Medicine and Immunology, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.
Key Laboratory of Animal Disease and Human Health of Sichuan Province, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.
Research Center of Avian Disease, College of Veterinary Medicine, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.
Engineering Research Center of Southwest Animal Disease Prevention and Control Technology, Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China, chengdu, China.
International Joint Research Center, Animal Disease Prevention and Control of Sichuan Province, Chengdu, China.
Juan Huang
Institute of Veterinary Medicine and Immunology, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.
Key Laboratory of Animal Disease and Human Health of Sichuan Province, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.
Research Center of Avian Disease, College of Veterinary Medicine, Sichuan Agricultural University, Chengdu, China.
Engineering Research Center of Southwest Animal Disease Prevention and Control Technology, Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China, chengdu, China.
International Joint Research Center, Animal Disease Prevention and Control of Sichuan Province, Chengdu, China.