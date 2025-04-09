Social Card Image four
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

How ADHD Medications Impact Heart Health: The Risk-Benefit Equation

Apr 09, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

  1. Farhat LC, Lannes A, Del Giovane C, et al. Comparative cardiovascular safety of medications for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder in children, adolescents, and adults: a systematic review and network meta-analysis. Lancet Psychiatry. Published online April 6, 2025. Accessed April 8, 2025. doi:10.1016/S2215-0366(25)00062-8
  2. New study investigates effects of ADHD medications on the heart. News release. University of Southampton. April 7, 2025. Accessed April 8, 2025. https://www.southampton.ac.uk/news/2025/04/new-study-investigates-effects-of-adhd-medications-on-the-heart.page.

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

Photo Credit: University of Southampton

Samuele Cortese MD, PhD

Research Professor
National Institute for Health and Care Research
London
Professor of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry
University of Southampton

Photo Credit: Google Scholar

Luis C. Farhat, PhD

Faculty of Medicine
Department of Psychiatry
University of São Paulo
Brazil

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement