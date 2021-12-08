Hyperuricemia has been linked to a number of comorbidities, including chronic renal failure and cardiovascular disease. Given the comorbidities associated with the frequency of metabolic syndrome, determining cause and effect is challenging. The possibility that allopurinol is nephrotoxic is one barrier to obtaining serum uric acid (sUa) levels less than or equal to 6.0 mg/DL. Researchers investigated the relationship between sUa less than or equal to 6.0 mg/DL and renal function throughout time.

This is a medical records review study of 348 hyperuricemia patients who were tracked with serial uric acid tests in 2015. To allow for therapy, patient cohorts were identified after 1 year of serial urate levels: sUa less than or equal to 6.0 mg/dL and sUa more than 6.0 mg/dL. While controlling for variables, a repeated measure model was employed to test for a connection between uric acid level and serum creatinine.

There was a significant difference in serum creatinine least-square means between those who obtained a sUa less than or equal to 6.0 mg/dL and those who had a sUa more than 6.0 mg/dL(1.39 mg/dL [95% CI, 1.30–1.48] vs 1.57 mg/dL [95% CI, 1.46–1.69]; p = 0.0015). There is a 0.18 mg/dL difference in creatinine across groups. This short-term between-group development of renal failure reaches clinical significance if a change in blood creatinine of 0.2 is deemed significant.

Given that the majority of serial measurements were taken during the first few years of follow-up and that renal function changes slowly over time, the between-group difference in sUa of 0.18 mg/dL is near to a clinically relevant creatinine difference of 0.2 mg/dL.

Reference:journals.lww.com/jclinrheum/Abstract/2019/10000/Effect_of_Uric_Acid_Control_on_Serum_Creatinine.1.aspx