SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

How Dermatologists Can Address Obesity to Improve Psoriasis Outcomes

Mar 05, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Burshtein J, Armstrong A, Chow M, et al. The association between obesity and efficacy of psoriasis therapies: an expert consensus panel. J Am Acad Dermatol. Published online December 19, 2024. doi:10.1016/j.jaad.2024.12.016

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Mark Lebwohl, MD

    Photo Credit: American Osteopathic College of Dermatology

    Dermatologist
    Kimberly and Eric J. Waldman Department of Dermatology
    Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

More Winter Clinical 2025

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement