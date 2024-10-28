How did slovak students perceive the COVID-19 pandemic: Insights from one of the least vaccinated EU countries.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought different challenges to different populations. A less explored group was university students who generally suffered low mortality rates compared to other populations. Yet, they were affected by the psychological impact of lockdowns and limited access to education and socialization. This paper focuses on Slovakia, one of the least vaccinated EU countries. In November 2021 we conducted eight focus groups with 51 university students (45 women; 6 men; = 23.67; SD = 3.43) and analyzed the data using reflexive thematic analysis. Our results identified the development of prevailing themes associated with COVID-19. Initially, COVID-19 was perceived as unreal but brought certain secondary benefits. We also identified themes of exaggerated disease, conspiracy, resignation, frustration, or adaptation to the disease. We divided the students into three groups based on their COVID-19 vaccine stance: accepting, hesitant, and rejecting. Insights from these groups could guide better communication strategies in the future.

