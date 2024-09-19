SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

How Does Tardive Dyskinesia Impact Occupational Function?

Sep 19, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Ribalov R, et al. Occupational impact of tardive dyskinesia (TD): Survey assessing perceptions and experiences of patients with TD and physicians who treat TD. Parkinsonism Relat Disord. 2024;122:abstr 106579. doi:10.1016/j.parkreldis.2024.106579

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement