How Physicians Can Respond to Medical Misinformation Permeating the Internet

When patients look online for answers to medical questions, healthcare providers must ensure their patients act upon science-backed medical information.

Many people turn to the internet for answers, from shopping suggestions to historical accounts. When it comes to medical questions, people find answers online from multiple sources, including many that may be inaccurate. What’s more, acting on medical information found online could lead to dangerous situations if patients rely on misinformation. Most physicians must find ways to manage their frustrations with patient references to and assertions of knowledge based on online research while simultaneously addressing patients’ suggestions with respect and understanding.

According to a Harris Poll survey, there is a growing trend of people seeking critical medical advice from those who are not qualified healthcare professionals. As people continue obtaining healthcare information from random, unqualified internet sources, they will be ill-equipped to identify credible sources. Therefore, Harris Poll survey authors urge physicians to find inventive ways of reaching patients, as unconventional sources like the internet have become a platform for patient-trusted medical advisors who may be “social influencers” with no medical training. A CharityRx study found that Americans suffering from issues like anxiety, depression, and weight loss typically rely on social influencers for medical advice, with 1 in 5 putting their trust in TikTok ahead of seeking medical treatment from a physician.

In response to an increasing number of patients turning to social influencers for medical information, Texas-based rheumatologist Taylor Warmoth, MD, recognized that physicians must develop a social media presence to debunk misinformation and ensure patients receive accurate medical education. As such, Dr. Warmoth provides educational information about rheumatic diseases via her TikTok and Instagram accounts. In her experience, Dr. Warmoth has found that misinformation spreaders usually label medication as “terrible” while touting some “miracle” product—often a “superfood”—that can ease patients’ pain without the asserted dangers of prescription medication. According to Dr. Warmoth, such products mislead patients and can even delay or altogether end proven courses of treatment. Furthermore, many of these “miracle” products have not been tested, which leaves how they will interact with other medications up to chance and opens up patients to potentially harmful responses. Dr. Warmoth suggests her patients rely on websites with .edu or .org addresses for credible, verified health information websites.

University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center medical toxicologist and emergency physician Ryan Marino, MD, notes a slew of dangerous misinformation when it comes to fentanyl, Narcan (the overdose antidote), and medical treatments for addictions. Dr. Marino stresses the importance of addressing misinformed patients with a calm demeanor and easy-to-grasp words to avoid alienating or embarrassing them.

An American Institute of Mathematical Sciences Public Health study concluded that social media was the impetus behind many behaviors that increased morbidity during the COVID-19 pandemic, like anti-vaccination, mask refusal, and outlandish COVID-19 “cures.” The AMA published a handout that helps physicians dispel misinformation. Additionally, the website MisinfoRx provides several sources to help, like a World Health Organization-endorsed social-media toolkit. Ultimately, if physicians maintain a professional social media presence, they can help to squash the spread of unsubstantiated medical claims online. The bottom line is that patients do value professional advice. A Kaiser Family Foundation poll found that 93% of respondents trusted their doctor’s viewpoint. As such, the greater the presence of physicians on social media, the greater the probability that patients will find credible, factual, science-backed medical information.