How to Recognize & Manage Prolonged Grief Disorder

Photo Credit: iStock.com/Jacob Wackerhausen

Psychiatrists recommend effective ways for primary care physicians to screen for prolonged grief disorder and support patients with this condition.

Many patients in primary care clinics and other healthcare settings experience comorbid mental health conditions. One that is often misunderstood or undetected is prolonged grief disorder.

“For many people, the death of a loved one will be the single most stressful event of their life. Grief is very often excruciating and debilitating in the short term,” says psychiatrist Christopher Magoon, MD, in an interview with Physician’s Weekly.

“Fortunately, in the longer term, most people restore the capacity for wellbeing and learn to imagine a meaningful future without the deceased. Only a minority of people will remain ‘stuck’ in the unrelenting form of grief that we call prolonged grief disorder,” Dr. Magoon says. “It can be important to underscore that grief is a natural—though very difficult—process.”

Primary care clinicians encounter patients with prolonged grief disorder but don’t always possess the necessary tools and strategies to help. In a recent case vignette and discussion for the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, Dr. Magoon and colleagues report effective strategies for helping patients struggling with prolonged grief.

Screening for Prolonged Grief Disorder

Grief can manifest in many ways, but Dr. Magoon and colleagues wrote that yearning, longing, thinking about the deceased, and feeling detached from the world are common symptoms. When an adult has trouble adjusting within one year, they may be diagnosed with prolonged grief disorder.

“Many healthcare providers have never heard of prolonged grief disorder, and as such, they are unaware that there are highly effective treatments if someone is experiencing persistent, pervasive, impairing grief symptoms a year or more after the loss,” Dr. Magoon explains.

To screen for prolonged grief disorder, clinicians can look out for the following risk factors:

Pre-loss grief symptoms

Pre-loss depressive episodes

An unexpected, violent, or unnatural death of a loved one

Death of a child or partner

Being female

Low education level

Low income

Anxious attachment style

“When a PCP knows their patient had a meaningful loss, even if the loss was years ago, I recommend the provider simply ask, ‘How are you doing with your grief?’” Dr. Magoon says. “If the patient says they are consistently struggling, there are effective treatments available.”

“For providers who would like a more structured approach, I recommend the Brief Grief Questionnaire, which is a 5-item assessment that is a useful screening tool. For a longer assessment, the Inventory of Complicated Grief is a useful screening measure as well.”

Managing Prolonged Grief Disorder

Those with prolonged grief disorder often benefit from evidence-based psychotherapeutic treatments. The authors state that the gold standard treatment is “a manualized, 16-session therapy that focuses on facilitating the natural adaptation to loss.” Cognitive behavioral therapy tailored to grief may help as well, though there’s less research to support this treatment.

There are no FDA-approved medications for grief, and some anxiety medications may suppress feelings that should be addressed in therapy. In patients who express depressive symptoms, clinicians may recommend an anti-depressant medication. These medications may make therapy for prolonged grief disorder more effective.

A PCP’s Role

The researchers stressed that collaboration is key to managing prolonged grief disorder.

“Collaboration, in this sense, begins with the primary care provider checking in with the patient’s grief and, if they might benefit from support, to refer,” Dr. Magoon says. “Ideally, the PCP could refer to someone with specific training in prolonged grief therapy.

Dr. Magoon advises that the Columbia Center for Prolonged Grief offers a database of therapists with this experience, as well as training opportunities for those looking to learn more about prolonged grief disorder.