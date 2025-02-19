Eduardo Hernandez, MD, cardiologist, The Texas Heart Institute, emphasizes the importance of raising awareness and educating patients during American Heart Month through social media, newsletters, in-office materials, and community outreach. He also encourages physicians to engage patients with educational resources, screenings, and small lifestyle changes, leveraging tools like the American Heart Association’s Life Essential Eight to promote cardiovascular health.
It’s important to educate and engage patients on heart health. As an example, I’m a guest speaker at a corporate heart health awareness program. Providing print and digital materials on heart disease prevention is very helpful. You can visit the American Heart Associations Life Essential Eight, which provides data on diet, exercise, sleep, and smoking cessation. You can host a heart health q and a session via Zoom or in-person toxic clinics, workplaces, or community centers. And in your office, you can offer discounted screenings for key risk factors.
Finally, promote small and incremental lifestyle interventions and behavioral changes to your patients to promote general and cardiovascular health.